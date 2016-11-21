2 teens killed, 1 injured when car slams into a tree

Two teenagers were killed and a third was critically injured Monday afternoon when the car they were riding in slammed into a tree, police said.
The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 304th block of Southwest 137th Avenue in Homestead.
According to police, an 18-year-old boy was driving a Mini Cooper when he lost control, jumped a curb and collided with a tree.
The driver and his front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old boy, were ejected. Both died at the scene, Homestead Police Det. Fernando Morales said.
A third passenger in the back seat, an 18-year-old, had to be extricated and was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.
Morales said a preliminary investigation revealed that the teens were not wearing seat belts. It is not clear whether speed was a factor.
All three teens attended Keys Gate Charter High School in Homestead.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
