One killed, two police officers injured in Hialeah crash

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 02, 2018 10:16 PM

One person was killed and two police officers were injured in a crash Tuesday evening in Hialeah, according to police.

The two-car accident happened at about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Fifth Avenue and Hialeah Drive.

Police said the two Hialeah officers, who were in one of the cars, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their conditions were not known Tuesday night.

The person in the other car died on the scene, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

