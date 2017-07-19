Man crushed to death when car slams into him as he unloads truck in Hialeah

A man unloading a truck in Hialeah was killed Tuesday when another driver plowed into him, according to police.
The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1345 E. 10th Ave. Police say a box truck had stopped in the center lane.
According to police, Juan Milan, 57, was driving a white 2001 Nissan Xterra when “when he veered into the middle lane” and rammed into a stationary box truck.
Franklin Burn, 54, was standing in the back of the truck and died at the scene. Another man, Rafael Rodriguez, 63, was inside the truck compartment and was not injured, police said.
Surveillance video, which was stopped right before the collision, shows Burn at the back of the truck with the back down.
Milan was airlifted to a nearby hospital because he was “completely disoriented.”
Hialeah Sgt. Carl Zogby said the cause of the crash was still under investigation and charges were pending.
