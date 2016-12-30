Car-motorcycle crash closes Hialeah road

Hialeah police officers closed off the scene of a crash between a car and a motorcycle on 8th Avenue (Le Jeune Road) and SE 10th Street in Hialeah, on Friday December 30, 2016.
PEDRO PORTALpportal@miamiherald.com
A fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle tied up traffic in Hialeah on Friday morning.
The crash happened at Le Jeune Road at SE 10th Street.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
