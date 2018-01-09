Watch cow taking a stroll on a Doral street - a busy one, at that

Roadblocks in Doral are an everyday occurrence. But a roadblock because of a rogue cow, now that's a new one.
Video shows a single cow strolling along Northwest 33rd street just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, halting eastbound traffic.
A police car, with a flashing red-and-blue light, blocked traffic as a man — presumably the owner — corralled the cow back into the pasture.
It was not immediately clear if any other cows escaped.
Never miss a local story.
The man could be heard yelling, “Go back to home.”
Comments