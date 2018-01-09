More Videos

  Cow makes its way down a Doral street

    A cow makes its way down a Doral street after escaping from its pasture Tuesday night, Jan. 9, 2018.

A cow makes its way down a Doral street after escaping from its pasture Tuesday night, Jan. 9, 2018.
A cow makes its way down a Doral street after escaping from its pasture Tuesday night, Jan. 9, 2018. Chabeli Herrera CHerrera@miamiherald.com

Doral

Watch cow taking a stroll on a Doral street - a busy one, at that

By Carli Teproff And Chabeli Herrera

cherrera@miamiherald.com

January 09, 2018 09:10 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Roadblocks in Doral are an everyday occurrence. But a roadblock because of a rogue cow, now that's a new one.

Video shows a single cow strolling along Northwest 33rd street just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, halting eastbound traffic.

A police car, with a flashing red-and-blue light, blocked traffic as a man — presumably the owner — corralled the cow back into the pasture.

It was not immediately clear if any other cows escaped.

The man could be heard yelling, “Go back to home.”

Cow makes its way down a Doral street

