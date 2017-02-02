Police offer a low-tech solution to halt car break-ins

A suggestion to drivers from Doral police as cops try to halt the recent run of “car hopping” break-ins: Lock your doors when you leave the car. And don’t leave valuable stuff inside, definitely not in plain sight.
Enough drivers ignore these common sense, low-tech theft deterrents that Doral police say there’s been “a rash” of car hopping burglaries this year. At least 12 cars were hit.
Car hoppers go for the low-hanging loot. They go from car to car, trying doors in hopes of finding unlocked doors. Once inside, the criminals search for anything that can be sold or used to buy (credit cards, cash).
Sunday alone saw car hoppers burglarize eight cars in the Doral Isles area. Some owners found their belongings just rifled through. Others found their belongings gone.
Such as the woman in the 6400 block of Northwest 112th Place who told police fatigue made her forget to lock her door when she got home Sunday at 11 p.m. When she came out Monday at 5:40 a.m., her car was lighter by $2,193 worth of goods, including a laptop computer, a purse, a wallet, make up and a makeup bag, sunglasses and $60 cash. Her mother’s Land Rover got hit for $100 worth of goods.
In the 11300 block of Northwest 65th Street, a woman awoke Monday morning to the doors of her 2011 Honda Odyssey open. As she canceled her credit cards, American Express informed her the card had been used at 7:19 and 7:27 for breakfast at a Hialeah McDonald’s, 7155 W. Fourth Ave. A man in the 11300 block of Northwest 64th Street learned his card had been used at 5:38 at a Hialeah Dunkin’ Donuts, 845 East 49th Ave.
Anyone with information on these burglaries is asked to call Doral detectives at 305-849-9895 or 305-593-6699.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
