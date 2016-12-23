Cutler Bay town clerk resigns, former clerk returns on interim basis

Debra E. Eastman is temporarily returning to her post as Cutler Bay town clerk, following the sudden resignation of Jacqueline Wilson.
Wilson resigned for personal reasons on Dec. 2.
Eastman retired last year after serving as Cutler Bay town clerk since 2012. She has served as a town clerk for more than 40 years.
Town clerk is one of three chartered positions in the town. The position is appointed by and reports to the town council. The town clerk is the secretary for the council and the municipal corporation. The position entails giving notice of meetings to council members and the public, while also keeping records of the council proceedings, being municipal supervisor of elections, administering the publication of the town code and charter, keeping the town’s records, supervising the occupational license division and information technology coordinator.
The town council reappointed Eastman on Dec. 14 on an interim basis while it searches to find a new clerk. Its search for Wilson took about eight months, while it took three months to originally hire Eastman. Town Manager Ralph Casals expects the new hire to be made within that range.
