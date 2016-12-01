Coral Gables family continues 10-year tradition with lavish holiday display

1:26 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks win over 49ers Pause

7:25 Cuban artist Danilo "El Sexto" Maldonado mocks Fidel Castro's death (Spanish)

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area

2:41 Crowds gather outside of Versailles restaurant in Miami to celebrate the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

2:03 Crowds in Miami rally on Calle Ocho for reforms in Cuba (Spanish)

3:07 Over 50-pound alligator snapping turtle rescued from drainage pipe

1:40 Fidel's ashes leave Havana on journey to Santiago

1:48 Florida’s first needle exchange clinic opens in Miami on World AIDs Day