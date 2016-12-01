Coral Gables family continues 10-year tradition with lavish holiday display

Raymon and MaryEllin Santiago have been putting up their holiday display at their North Gables home for 10 years.
They place several inflatables in their front yard, snake lights up trees and play music. The display is on, weather permitting, from 5 to 9 p.m. during the week and all day most weekends.
Their display is at 1300 El Rado St. in Coral Gables.
Show us your holiday lights!
We’d like to see your beautiful holiday displays. Let’s keep this list going. Send in your address, a picture and a few sentences about your display, and we’ll add it in. We’ll publish some of your submissions in print throughout December. Email submissions to jflechas@miamiherald.com.
