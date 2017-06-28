Save Our Sons teaches young men the basics to succeed in business world

The seventh annual Save Our Sons Youth Summit, hosted by Alonzo Mourning’s Overtown Youth Center, inspired young men to excel through workshops and activities. AT&T representatives surprised the group with a check for $25,000 to support community programs. From left, Lyle Grandison, president of Respect for Life Educational Services; Stephen Marino, Overtown Youth Center board chairman; Cristal Cole, AT&T Florida-External Affairs; Tina Brown, executive director OYC; Shawn Blanchard, keynote speaker; and Kevin Vericker, city of Miami mayor’s office. Photo provided by Overtown Youth Center