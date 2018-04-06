Bomb squad investigating after car with suspicious package crashes into police sub station

A bomb squad is at a Miami police substation after a car crashed into its building near 62nd Street and Northwest 10th Avenue.
According to police, a suspicious package and a firearm were found in the red vehicle that crashed into a utility room in the back of the North District Sub Station at 1000 NW 62nd St. around 8 a.m. Friday.
Around 8:15 a.m., investigators found a suspicious package and firearm in the vehicle, the department said in a tweet.
The building has been evacuated. Because of the investigation, police have taped off the surrounding area. Northwest 60th Street to Northwest 63rd Street is closed from Northwest 10th Avenue to Northwest 12th Avenue. Officials have not yet released any information on possible injuries.
This story is developing.
