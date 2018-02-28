More Videos

Emergency crews responded to a call that something fell through the roof.

Miami-Dade police confirmed that a raft that fell from a Canadian military helicopter on a training mission in Miami and went through the roof.
Miami Police are investigating a break-in that occurred at the Hamacas Restaurant located at 2795 N.W. 17 Avenue, on January 31, 2018, while the business was closed. According to the owner, two unknown men broke into the business using a welding torch in order to make their way inside. Once inside, the suspects managed to pry open the ATM machine and stole $2,100.00, and approximately $200.00 from a machine used to recharge credit onto cellular phones. Both men fled the scene towards an unknown direction.

Man caught on surveillance video burglarizing Miami home

Crime

Man caught on surveillance video burglarizing Miami home

The Miami Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place on Monday, January 29, 2018, at 1196 Venetian Way. In the video, an unidentified man is seen pacing the rear of the home and later going into the home through a window. Once inside the home, the suspect targeted a variety of electronics, expensive clothing, shoes, and a racing bicycle. In total, over $5,000.00 worth of items were stolen. The suspect placed the electronics and clothing in several white trash bags and fled through the rear of the home in an unknown direction.

How gold is melted

Miami-Dade County

How gold is melted

It’s not easy turning raw bars of gold into the pure metal that goes into American jewelry, bullion and electronics. A Miami gold company breaks down the process.

Thief makes off with $60,000 worth of electronics

Crime

Thief makes off with $60,000 worth of electronics

Miami Police is investigating a burglary that occurred on Thursday, December 28, 2017, at Electronic World, located at 401 Biscayne Boulevard. According to detectives, an unknown male was seen on surveillance video shattering the store's front glass during non-operational hours. Once inside of the store, the offender targeted a variety of pricey electronics including Apple products, Go-Pro cameras, smart watches, and a host of other items with an estimated value of $60,000.00.