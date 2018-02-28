Emergency crews responded to a call that something fell through the roof.

The Miami Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place on Monday, January 29, 2018, at 1196 Venetian Way. In the video, an unidentified man is seen pacing the rear of the home and later going into the home through a window. Once inside the home, the suspect targeted a variety of electronics, expensive clothing, shoes, and a racing bicycle. In total, over $5,000.00 worth of items were stolen. The suspect placed the electronics and clothing in several white trash bags and fled through the rear of the home in an unknown direction.