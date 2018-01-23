Runners are taking over the road — so here’s how to avoid Miami Marathon traffic hell

On Sunday morning, while sane people slumber and dream, the runners will drag themselves from their comfortable beds.

They will gather in downtown Miami before the sun is up. They’ll run hard, and they’ll run far. And they will screw up traffic for anybody foolish enough to take to the roads of Miami, Miami Beach, Key Biscayne and Coconut Grove in the early morning hours.

The Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon kicks off at 6 a.m. Jan. 28, with 20,000 participants from 50 states and more than 80 countries. The course will take the runners from AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami and east across the MacArthur Causeway. They’ll run up the beach on Ocean Drive, down Collins Avenue, then over to Washington Avenue, then back across the Venetian Causeway.

The next leg stretches down North Miami Avenue, where runners in the half marathon will peel off to the finish line at Bayfront Park. The full marathon runners will continue south to Coconut Grove. On the way back, they’ll take a short spur on the Rickenbacker Causeway, then head to the same finish line.

The last mile for both sets of runners has changed this year and will include a loop around the Miami-Dade County Courthouse.

Drivers: Consider yourself warned.

Runners can still sign up for either race through Jan. 28. Registration prices through Sunday are $150 for the marathon and $135 for the half. Register here.

All participants are expected to be completely off the course by 2 p.m. for the reopening of the roads. Most of the roadways will be clear before then, however, due to the rolling reopening procedures, meaning once the throngs pass, the roads are open for traffic.

Roads will be closed and managed by the city of Miami, Miami Beach and Miami-Dade Police Departments. It is recommended that the Julia Tuttle Causeway be utilized for access to and from Miami Beach until 10 a.m.

Here are the roads that will be closed, according to the Miami Marathon: