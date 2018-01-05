A year after obeying Trump on immigration, Miami-Dade still waiting for a windfall

Miami Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez (second from left), joined U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Tom Homan as they arrived at Port Miami for an Aug. 16, 2017, speech by Sessions. During the talk, Sessions promised Miami-Dade more money for crime fighting in exchange for the county’s cooperation on immigration detentions, but Miami-Dade hasn’t seen a windfall yet. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com