A house is destroyed, and belongings are scattered after Hurricane Irma in Marathon Key on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.
Miami-Dade County

Do FEMA forms have you stumped? There’s now a place to get help

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

September 24, 2017 7:34 PM

Did Hurricane Irma leave your home or small business damaged?

Do you have questions about how to get financial aid to keep your business going after the storm?

If want to apply for help with the Federal Emergency Management Administration but don’t know how to start, assistance is on the way.

On Monday, one of two FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in the state will open in Miami-Dade County. The other will be in Sarasota County.

The Miami-Dade center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week until further notice, at Miami Dade College’s Kendall campus, 11011 SW 104th St., Building K.

The centers, staffed by recovery specialists from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the state, will be able to offer in-person support for those filling out applications or trying to update their status.

FEMA encourages people to register — which requires insurance policies and bank information — before showing up at a center.

Registration can be completed online at online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

For more information call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 or visit fema.gov/hurricane-irma.

Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff

