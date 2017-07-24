Bad odor sickens four passengers on American Airlines flight to Miami

Four people were evacuated off a plane Monday morning after complaining of a bad odor and resulting headache.
The patients, who were not named, were on an American Airlines flight from San Antonio. Of the 96 passengers on board, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said only four people reported an odor and began to feel sick.
When the plane landed, two of the four were taken to University of Miami Hospital for treatment. The plane was not diverted, and landed at its scheduled time of 11 a..m., said Miami International Airport spokesman Marc Anderson.
The incident remains under investigation.
