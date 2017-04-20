300 apartments on US-1? This city told developers to think again.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:52 Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables Pause 2:47 Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion 4:32 Sen. Frank Artiles apologizes for using racial slurs 3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington 12:12 Florida Senate president answers questions about a Miami senator's racial slur, insults 7:09 How the Florida Senate president learned of a Miami lawmaker's racial slur 1:11 Don Mattingly gives his thoughts on Derek Jeter owning a MLB franchise 1:16 Local Airbnb host urges county to let service remain an option 0:45 Explaining the fight between Airbnb and Miami-Dade municipalities 1:12 Mana’s new vision for Wynwood will make your eyes pop Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The morning commute for drivers in South Miami along US-1 North is full of stops and stalls. This time-lapse video shows how part of the drive, an 11.5-mile stretch along US-1 North, took 62 minutes on a recent Thursday morning, April 20, 2017. Emily Michot Miami Herald