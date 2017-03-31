Water-boiling advisory still in effect for thousands in Northeast Miami-Dade

A water-boiling advisory for thousands of North Miami-Dade County customers remains in effect at least until Friday afternoon, when officials will decide whether to lift it following a second round of tests.
NMBWater, which serves 170,000 customers in North Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach and unincorporated Northeast Miami-Dade, plans to update its advisory at 2 pm.
On Wednesday, customers were told to boil their tap water before using it after a minute-long power outage that day at North Miami Beach’s Norwood Water Treatment Plant that may have caused contamination.
“Therefore, as a precaution, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled prior to usage,” the utility, NMBWater, said in a news release.
The notice comes after “consultation with the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County,” according to the release.
For at least 48 hours, customers were told to bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute to remove any possible contaminants.
The “Boil Water Notice” will remain in effect until the utility is given the all-clear from the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade.
To view the water service area map or for more information, visit www.nmbwater.com.
A hotline has been set up for information: 305-777-2525.
