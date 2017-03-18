Minor electrical fire at Turkey Point injures one

One person was burned on the arm after a minor electrical fire at one of Turkey Point’s non-nuclear plants Saturday evening, an official said.
The electrical fire began around 11 a.m. and put itself out, said Florida Power and Light spokesman Peter Robbins. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, but the burn on the person’s arm was minor, so they were not taken to the hospital by rescuers.
Robbins said power was shut off to the area, near 9700 SW 344 Street, temporarily.
“The health and safety of the public was never at risk,” Robbins said.
