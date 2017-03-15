Miami-Dade County

March 15, 2017 11:51 PM

Former Mexican president Vicente Fox says Mexico will ‘never ever pay for that f---ing wall’

By Carli Teproff

Former Mexican president Vicente Fox didn't hold back his feelings about President Donald Trump's proposed border wall when he spoke to reporters at Miami International Airport Wednesday, NBC6 reported.

“I will never, never ever pay for that f---ing wall,” he said.

Fox, who has been very outspoken against Trump's plan to build a wall between United States and Mexico and making Mexico pay for it, was in town for the World Happiness Summit.

The three-day event brings people from around the world to discuss happiness as a life choice.

