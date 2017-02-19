2 men pose as cops, storm into home, steal cash and a gun and take off, police say

Miami-Dade detectives are investigating after two men barged into a Northwest Miami-Dade home Sunday afternoon posing as police officers, tied up the people inside — including a cable man working in the home — and stole a gun and cash before taking off, police say.
According to police, the two men drove up in front of the corner in a black, newer-model Jeep Cherokee and wearing full body armor and toting guns.
“This happened at 3:45 in the afternoon, broad daylight, in a corner house on a busy main avenue,” Det. Jennifer Capote said. “These people were able to do this, and they had no care in the world when they did it.”
The robbery happened at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday on the 2200 block of North West 104th Terr. Capote said a Comcast cable employee was working in the house and that the door was left open.
The robbers came in and demanded money and jewelry, Capote said. The three adults including the Comcast worker inside and two children, ages 3 and 12, were tied up as the robbers “ransacked” the house, Capote said. The tree adult victims have been identified as Randolph Smith, 40; Nathalie Borrego, 28; and Jovany Perez, 35.
The men left with a gun and cash.
Detectives were at the home — which is on a dead-end street and sits on the corner of busy 22nd Avenue — late into the night gathering information. A man who came out with a detective declined to speak to reporters.
Surveillance cameras from the house next door captured a car pulling up and the two men getting out, said neighbor Glenda Mendez. They have handed the video over to detectives.
Mendez said she never would expect anything like this to happen and described the dead-end street as safe.
“It’s pretty scary,” she said.
Capote said the crime was particularly troubling because children were involved.
“This is something no child should ever have to experience,” she said. “We don’t want children thinking that there are police officers that are coming into your house tying up your parents, ransacking your house and getting away with your property.”
Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
