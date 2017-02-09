Florida House takes first steps toward killing Visit Florida, Enterprise Florida

1:17 Abducted woman tries to use drive-thru to save her child Pause

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

4:17 Khalid Sheik Mohammed's attorney discusses the letter the alleged 9/11 mastermind wrote Obama

2:46 Guantánamo Sign Language

1:23 Gov. Rick Scott speaks at PortMiami

2:25 Beach time for Snarky Puppy

1:57 We are a nation of rules', Florida lawmakers declare in seeking to ban immigrant sanctuaries

0:29 Video shows moments before teen is gunned down in Northwest Miami-Dade

0:50 Dion Waiters speaks to media after last-second shot beats Golden State Warriors