After lobbying for Donald Trump, a big Florida firm heading to Washington to lobby his White House

3:30 Video captures moments after police cruiser crash on Coral Way Pause

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

0:55 Teen shot and killed in Northwest Miami-Dade

2:15 Kids ask Mayor Gimenez to make Miami-Dade a sanctuary county

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

2:11 Protesters erupt at downtown government center in Miami

5:03 Miami doctor 'removed from all clinical duties' following attack on Uber driver

0:39 Protesters chant "Not my president" at Miami International Airport

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?