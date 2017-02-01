After lobbying for Donald Trump, a big Florida firm heading to Washington to lobby his White House

Another Miami lobbyist with Donald Trump as a former client is launching an office aimed at the new administration.
Brian Ballard, whose lobbying firm represents casino-giant Genting and the American Dream Miami mega-mall, this week announced the opening of a Washington office. It will be led by Syl Lukis, a Coral Gables-based lobbyist who is the firm's main advocate in Miami-Dade. Lukis said he would be traveling back and forth between Miami and D.C.
The news, first reported by Politico, puts Ballard within walking distance of the Trump White House after the firm broke with most of Florida's GOP establishment to work aggressively for him in the fall campaign. Brian Ballard was a top fundraiser for Trump after backing Jeb Bush and then Marco Rubio in the primaries. A Ballard partner, Susie Wiles, helped run Trump's winning Florida campaign.
"There is great enthusiasm with President Trump's new administration in Washington," Ballard said in a press release. "We are thrilled to be part of this excitement...”
