American Entrepreneurship Award, with $125K in prizes, opens for entries

The American Entrepreneurship Award, a program founded and funded by the Libra Group, has begun accepting submissions for its second annual award.
The AEA focuses on identifying promising entrepreneurs in Miami-Dade County and the Bronx, New York, whose business plans exhibit sustainability, innovation and a positive impact on the local communities. Applications can be submitted at www.americanaward.com until April 27, and winners will be announced in June. Interested entrepreneurs can also take advantage of training events slated for March and April, including entrepreneurship legal clinics and funding and marketing bootcamps.
Launched with an initial $500,000 commitment from Libra, the AEA will provide six winners with a share of $125,000 in business startup funding, as well as mentorship and business support services. The award’s panel of judges comprises a group of seasoned entrepreneurs including Daymond John, founder of FUBU and star of ABC’s Shark Tank.
The 2016 American Entrepreneurship Award winners from Miami-Dade County were:
▪ StatLab Mobile: a complete mobile medical laboratory with the capabilities to test blood and urine samples on site at any location.
▪ ValueDoc: a free online health and wellness marketplace where cash or self-pay patients find local, quality, pre-screened doctors offering basic medical visits and services at deeply discounted prices.
▪ CourtBuddy: an automated legal matchmaking system that pairs consumers and small businesses with solo attorneys for a-la-carte legal services based on an individual’s budget.
“Being able to tap into this network has helped our founding team become better business owners and has helped Court Buddy scale exponentially to provide affordable and needed legal services,” said James Jones Jr., CEO of Court Buddy.
More information about the American Entrepreneurship Award: www.americanaward.com.
