Fire in Medley leaves four tractor-trailers charred

Four tractor trailers went up in flames Friday in Medley sending thick black smoke into the air.
Miami-Dade firefighters quickly attacked the blaze at 9620 NW 106th St. to prevent the flames from spreading to other trucks after calls began coming in just after 5:30 p.m.
“Our first objective was to prevent the spread of fire to the extensive row of other truck,” said Miami-Dade Batallion Chief Abel Fernandez. “So crews placed themselves with their fire lines in between the fully involved vehicles and the non effected trucks.”
While the trucks were charred, there no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
