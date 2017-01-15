Street closings for MLK parade on Monday

The Dr. Martin Luther King Parade will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday in the city of Miami.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Northwest 54th Street from Northwest Seventh to 32nd avenues will be closed. The adjacent streets south and north of Northwest 54th Street (Northwest 53rd and 55th streets) will remain open.
Miami-Dade Transit buses that normally travel along Northwest 54th Street will be rerouted. Please check with Miami-Dade Transit Agency for changes in schedule.
Streets will reopen at approximately 5 p.m. Monday
Comments