Woman critically injured when small boat carrying 14 people capsizes

A woman was critically injured Sunday when the boat she was in capsized in a channel off the bay in Northeast Miami-Dade, according to Miami Fire Rescue.
Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said a 911 call came in just after 5:30 p.m. that a boat, carrying a total of 14 teenagers and adults, had flipped near the 1200 block of Northeast 87th Street.
When crews arrived, Good Samaritans who saw the capsized boat helped everyone out of the water. Carroll said the boat hit a wave as it headed into the channel, causing it to flip.
Witnesses told rescue crews that the woman, whom they estimated to be in her early 60s, had been trapped under the boat when they pulled her to shore.
Carroll said she was “extremely critical” but rescuers were able to regain a pulse. She was taken to North Shore Hospital.
The other 13 people on board got to shore safely.
