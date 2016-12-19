Suspicious item causes security scare at MIA

There are conflicting reports about a security scare at Miami International Airport Monday night.
According to airport spokesman Greg Chin, a suspicious item was found at one of the Concourse J security checkpoints.
The immediate area near that checkpoint on the first and second floors has been evacuated.
A CBS4 News photographer noted that by 11:30 p.m. the police presence seem to have dissipated.
However, a passenger who was evacuated called CBS4 News saying people were not being let back in.
The caller added that the bomb squad may have been called in.
Still no word on the what the suspicious item was.
