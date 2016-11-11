Toll board lobbyist accused of foiling county’s push for transit funds

2:23 Jose Fernandez's last interview Pause

2:20 Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez gives his victory speech Tuesday after defeating Raquel Regalado

1:32 Scene of tragedy: Pitcher José Fernandez dies on the water

1:26 Miami says goodbye to Jose Fernandez

2:04 Dwyane Wade talks about beating the Heat in his return to Miami

1:01 Bitter sweet: Heat fans react to Dwyane Wade's return to Miami

3:28 FIU tight end Jonnu Smith talks after practice

2:57 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

2:37 Southridge cruses to playoff win over Southwest Miami