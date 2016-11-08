Miami voters approve four ballot questions

Miami voters on Tuesday passed four ballot questions proposed by the City Commission, including one that ensures citizens will be able to sue city government over alleged charter violations.
The proposal to explicitly give Miami citizens legal standing in civil court appeared on track late in the evening to pass by a margin of roughly 85 to 15. Though it was opposed by Miami’s city attorney, proponents said the change will empower residents to hold their city government accountable.
Voters also supported:
▪ A proposal to make Miami’s Civilian Investigative Panel more independent by clarifying its membership composition, affirming its right to hire and fire an executive director and attorney, and confirming its ability to investigate and review policies and practices of the Miami Police Department.
▪ An agreement to award a 30-year, no-bid lease with preservation group Dade Heritage Trust for the historic office of Dr. James Jackson, Miami’s pioneer physician.
▪ A clerical change to require that a runoff election for mayor and city commissioner be held on the third Tuesday after the first Monday in November in odd-numbered years.
