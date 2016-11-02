Art on wheels. Miami-Dade buses just got a little more colorful

Miami-Dade buses just got a little groovier.
On Wednesday, the Department of Transportation and Public Works unveiled five buses fully wrapped in art pieces.
The pieces were selected out of about 100 entries in a contest dubbed Transit Loves the Arts.
The five first-place winners were: Nathan “Nate Dee” Delinois, Carlos Alvarez, Hector Andrade, Daniel “Krave” Fila and the duo Laz Ojalde and Natalie Zlamalova.
There were 10 finalists selected to have their designs on the back of the Metrobuses. The finalists were: Jenny Perez, Rush Bowles, Courtney Einhorn, Renda Writer, James Miille, Hermes Berrio, David Le Batard, Francisca Oyhanarte, Ileana Collazo and Christie Debler.
“Transit vehicles are highly visible parts of the County, and this contest was an opportunity to showcase local talent and make our transit system more visually engaging,” the county said in a news release.
