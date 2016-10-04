Investigators keep Jose Fernandez toxicology results confidential

Investigators probing the death of Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez and two friends likely now know whether the three men were drinking the morning that Fernandez’s boat slammed into a jetty off South Beach.
They just aren’t saying.
In response to the Miami Herald’s request for the results of any toxicology tests performed on the victims following the crash, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman said Tuesday that the agency has “received the report” from the Miami-Dade medical examiner’s office. The Herald requested the test results because they should show whether any among the trio drank alcohol or used any of a number of common drugs the night of the fatal crash.
But FWC spokesman Rob Klepper declined to release or discuss the tests Tuesday, citing the agency’s active investigation. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, however, says it is not involved in any criminal investigation given that everyone involved in the crash was killed.
“We have received the report from the Miami-Dade County medical examiner’s office,” Klepper wrote in an email. “The information contained in their report will provide valuable information to FWC investigators as they conduct our thorough and complete investigation. As per our agency’s normal process, once our investigation is complete, all of our findings will be made available to the public. Our hearts and prayers go out to all those touched by this tragedy.”
Klepper did not respond to phone calls and a text message seeking further comment. He declined to explain whether the report he mentioned included test results for all three men, or just Fernandez. Attempts to reach Darren Caprara, operations director at the medical examiner’s office, were unsuccessful.
As per our agency’s normal process, once our investigation is complete, all of our findings will be made available to the public. Our hearts and prayers go out to all those touched by this tragedy. FWC spokesman Rob Klepper
Fernandez, Emilio Macias and Eduardo Rivero were killed early on the morning of Sept. 25 when Fernandez’s boat, the Kaught Looking, crashed into the north Government Cut jetty around 3:15 a.m. It’s not clear where they were headed.
The trio was seen early that morning at American Social Bar & Kitchen after Fernandez docked his boat at the riverside venue following a Saturday night Marlins game. He and Rivero then met up with Macias, a friend of Rivero’s who lived in a residential tower above the bar.
They set out on the boat some time before 3 a.m. Though the three were at a bar, it’s not known if any of them were drinking. And even with the results in hand, investigators may never know for sure who was piloting the boat at the time of the crash.
Comments