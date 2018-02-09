This teacher married her girlfriend. Then she was fired by a Miami Catholic school.

1:52 Why was ‘Juicy’ murdered? Family of transgender woman asks for help Pause

0:59 Gianni Versace's murder shocked South Florida and the world

0:46 Final Drag Brunch at the Palace

1:34 World OutGames sporting events canceled amid financial turmoil

1:24 Miami Beach Pride Parade

1:58 Miami Beach holds vigil for Orlando shooting victims

0:59 Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen stresses "Family is Everything" while urging parents to support transgender children

1:09 Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen thanks his family for supporting him as a transgender child

1:18 Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, husband urge parents to support transgender children