Diver films great white shark swimming above Florida Keys shipwreck

SHARE COPY LINK A deckhand for the Florida Keys dive shop Captain Hooks filmed a large great white shark swimming above the Thunderbolt wreck off Marathon Thursday, May 17, 2018. Cody Wabiszewski Pierre Taylor

A deckhand for the Florida Keys dive shop Captain Hooks filmed a large great white shark swimming above the Thunderbolt wreck off Marathon Thursday, May 17, 2018. Cody Wabiszewski Pierre Taylor