Florida Keys

Navy F/A-18 jet crashes in Key West

By Gwen Filosa And David Goodhue

gfilosa@keynoter.com

dgoodhue@keysreporter.com

March 14, 2018 05:54 PM

A U. S. Navy F/A-18F fighter jet crashed in the water near the Naval Air Station Key West late Wednesday afternoon.

The plane is a two-seater and both crew members ejected alive, said Cmdr. Dave Hecht, public affairs officer for Naval Air Force Atlantic.

Their medical condition as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night was “status unknown,” Hecht said.

“The plane was on approach,” he said.

The crew is based at the U.S. Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Hecht said.

Adam Linhardt, a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses said it appeared the plane had some sort of explosion in the air.

“I saw the fire and then it just dropped,” said Barbie Wilson, who lives nearby and was driving when she saw the plane turn sideways and then burst into flames.

“In the air, I saw fire,” Wilson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

