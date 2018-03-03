She’s been arrested 10 times since September — twice in the Keys. Now a man is dead.

A North Carolina woman arrested twice in January for allegedly huffing aerosol cans in Marathon is now reportedly facing a felony death charge in her home state.
According to the News Reporter newspaper in Whiteville, N.C., Jill Hardie Taylor, 37 is being held on a charge of felony death by vehicle for a fiery wreck that killed a truck driver Feb. 18, among other impaired driving charges.
Rick Dale Crocker, 49, the founder of a substance-abuse recovery ministry, died in the cab of his 18-wheeler after apparently trying to avoid a collision with Taylor’s Hyundai, according to the story and other news reports. Taylor was not injured, although her car was reportedly totaled in the crash.
Just days before the wreck, she was arrested in two separate incidents in North Carolina for driving while impaired, multiple traffic violations, reckless driving with wanton disregard for human life, resisting a public officer and inhaling vapors, according to the News Reporter. Since September, she has reportedly been arrested five other times for driving under the influence in three separate North Carolina counties.
Taylor was arrested in Marathon twice within 24 hours earlier this year for allegedly huffing Office Depot aerosol cans in public. Locally, she faces two misdemeanor charges and her next court date is March 26 at the Marathon courthouse.
She’s being held in the Columbus County Detention Center in North Carolina on $250,000 bond for the felony death charge, according to the jail’s website.
