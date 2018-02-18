‘Stop playing the victim,’ man tells woman as he rapes her on his boat, cops say

2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? Pause

0:43 Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys

1:58 U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

1:02 Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer

0:34 First manatee released in Key Largo post Hurricane Irma

1:28 Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma

1:43 Residents return to Summerland Key after Hurricane Irma

0:37 Coast Guard rescues Navy pilot from waters southeast of Key West

4:01 Sheriff's deputy questions man's immigration status before calling Border Patrol