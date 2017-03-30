Rare crocodile walking on the highway killed by a passing truck

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast Pause

0:30 Former Opa Locka commissioner Santiago leaves federal court

1:54 Anthony Bourdain: Jose Andres risked everything to take a principled stand

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

1:01 Busch Gardens Food and Wine festival

3:27 Hassan Whiteside wins it for the Heat

1:22 Two Miami-Dade police detectives ambushed and shot Monday night

0:34 Miami's Al-Quadin Muhammad runs a drill at UM Pro Day

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions