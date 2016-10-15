Cats, dogs, bunnies — all animals must stop at mandatory Keys screwworm checkpoint

All motorists leaving the Florida Keys south of Mile marker 109 must stop if they have any pets or livestock onboard. As of Oct. 14, 2016 over 600 animals have been inspected at a mandatory checkpoint set up by the Florida Department of Agriculture at northbound Mile marker 106 in Key Largo, to insure that the dangerous infestation of Screwworm does not spread North.