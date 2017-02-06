Family-friendly things to do: Seminole Tribe Powwow, Marlins Fanfest

Thursday
SMART STAGE MATINEE SERIES MATHEMAGIC STARRING BRADLEY FIELDS
Gain a new fascination for the history, power and beauty of the language of math with world-class illusions and comedy by internationally renowned magician Bradley Fields. He’ll explore ancient civilizations and introduce Imhotep, Pythagoras and the first magicians — whose secret was really math.
Details: 10 and 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; 305-466-8002 or www.aventuracenter.org; $3-$10; and 10 a.m. Friday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $3-$7.20.
I WANT MY MUMMY! LOST EGYPT: ANCIENT SECRETS, MODERN SCIENCE
New interactive, traveling exhibit immerses visitors in the culture, history, people and the mystique that surrounds Ancient Egypt. Highlights include a real human mummy, animal mummies, an interactive field site area, a colorful replica of a life-size kneeling camel that visitors can climb into the saddle for a photo, and authentic art and artifacts from the daily life of ancient Egypt.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, running through April 30, at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-6637 or www.mods.org; $16, $13 kids 2-12.
Friday
CULTURAL CELEBRATION SEMINOLE TRIBAL FAIR AND POWWOW
Three-day event showcases Native American arts and culture, highlighted by drum and dance competitions, a film screening, alligator wrestling shows, arts and crafts, and live Native musical performances, plus a special concert at 2 p.m. Sunday by ex-Staind frontman Aaron Lewis (“It’s Been Awhile”) performing solo country and rock anthems.
Details: Gates open at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, at the Seminole Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; www.semtribefairandpowwow.com; free.
FREE CONCERT SERIES NOCHES TROPICALES
Family-friendly concert series gets you dancing with the Latin Grammy-nominated Miami band SonLokos, whose fresh, innovative sound fuses Cuban son, Afro-Cuban, timba and traditional Cuban rhythms with elements of hip-hop and electronic music. Also on the bill is singer-songwriter Leslie Cartaya.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; 305-480-1717; free.
Saturday
FAMILY FUN DAY DIGGING UP HISTORY
Kids who love to dig in the dirt, put pieces together and figure out stories from clues and riddles will love this event that explores Florida’s history with hands-on demonstrations. Interact with real fossils, meet an archaeologist and learn how this information helps us understand how people lived in the past.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; www.historymiami.org; free.
25TH SEASON FLORIDA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Lords, ladies and wenches, grab your swords, button up your bodices and get medieval as the latest Ren-Fest chapter hits town, with seven themed weekends through March 26. The first, “Pirates Weekend,” allows you to practice exclaiming fun phrases like “Shiver me timbers!” and the all-purpose “Aarrrr!” In between, enjoy more than 100 costumed performers, live Celtic music, new jousting tournaments and aerial high-wire shows.
Details: 10 a.m.-sunset Saturday and Sunday, running on weekends through March 26, at Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach; www.ren-fest.com; $21, $9 kids 6-11, free for 5 and under; $75 season pass.
YOUNG AT ART MUSEUM YAA LOVE FEST
There’s plenty of activities for kids to celebrate Cupid’s Day, including making Valentine’s cards and gifts, creating a LOVE Dream Catcher, heart-filled face painting, and painting a colorful heart inspired by pop artist Jim Dine. At 5:30 p.m., take pictures at the famous I Love You sculpture, then stick around for a showing of “The Secret Life of Pets” on the lawn.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie; 954-424-0085 or www.youngatartmuseum.org; $14; $12 for Broward County residents, seniors and children over age 1; and $11 for military members and their immediate families.
OH, BABY! ECO BABY EXPO
Families and expectant parents can get the lowdown on the latest natural, organic and eco-friendly products and services from birth to adolescence in a fun and relaxed environment. There’s something for everyone, from empowering pregnant moms about their birth options to teaching little ones about sustainability and all the stages in between.
Details: 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.ecobabyexpo.com; $19.99 advance, $25 at the door; $49.99 advance VIP, $75 at the door; $59.99 couples VIP; free for kids 12 and under.
MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM SID THE SCIENCE KID
New traveling exhibit based on the popular PBS kids’ TV series celebrates its opening day with fun science experiments where you can get messy with oobleck creations, test speed in a balloon race and build towers out of marshmallow. Plus, try to launch your own bottle rocket and check out the latest MCM Player’s original stage performance.
Details: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, running through May 14, at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.
PLAY BALL! MARLINS FANFEST
The Fish’s annual FanFest, which marks the first chance fans will have to purchase single-game tickets for the 2017 season, expands to two days this year. But of course, there’s much more fun to be had, including a Kids Home Run Derby, autograph sessions with Marlins players past and present, live music and entertainment, a sports card and memorabilia show, and plenty of interactive games and photo opps.
Details: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Marlins Park West Plaza, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; www.marlins.com; free.
FAMILY DAY ON ARAGON CUBAN ART IN THE 20TH CENTURY
Learn about the more than 100 works of Cuban art from the Colonial era to contemporary times displayed in the exhibit, plus enjoy arts and craft activities, a musical performance, and a 4 p.m. gallery scavenger hunt.
Details: 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067 or www.coralgablesmuseum.org; free.
GOT CULTURE? WYNWOOD MUSIC AND ART FESTIVAL
Gather the whole family for this fun event featuring dozens of live musical performances from bands including Inlight, Peoplewatch and The Oski Foundation, plus hot local artists and great food trucks.
Details: 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday at Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; www.thewynwoodyard.com/events; free.
Sunday
NICE DAY FOR A PICNIC MISO IN THE PARK
Free concert in Collins Park features the Miami Symphony Orchestra performing kid-friendly works, plus Belkys Nerey and Brandi Reddick will judge contests for Most Fashionable Picnic, Most Artistic Picnic and Most Gourmet Picnic. Prizes for winners. Rescheduled from Jan. 29 date.
Details: 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bass Museum of Art, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.bassmuseum.org; free; picnic baskets available for purchase.
FREE FAMILY CONCERT FLORIDA YOUTH ORCHESTRA
Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy this afternoon performance of the “Classics in the Park” Family Concert by the Florida Youth Orchestra, featuring the Principal Orchestra and the Flute Choir.
Details: 4 p.m. Sunday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us; free.
Free For All
FREE FAMILY FEST BALLET FOR YOUNG PEOPLE
Your young fledgling dancers will love this event: Join MCB School Ensemble for an interactive, behind-the-scenes look at the art of ballet and watch a full performance of the ballet “Carnival of the Animals – The Swansong.”
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; free with First Access Passes.
