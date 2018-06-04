Parkland shooting survivors embark on a summer tour

March for Our Lives organizers from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland announce that they are taking their advocacy on the road this summer.
Jose Iglesias
Broward County

The suspect charged with killing 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Fla., made several videos stating his goals before the attack. Experts explain the motivations behind these types of recordings.

Crime

A father and son duo responsible for multiple burglaries in the Hollywood area has been arrested. Nathan Cole, 25, and his father James Earl Cole II, 57, face burglary and grand theft charges after confessing to burglarizing 3 Subway restaurants.

Crime

On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters.