Parkland parents launch a Super PAC to go after politicians and the NRA

Starting Wednesday, Parkland families are raising money for a campaign to push the National Rifle Association out of politics and ban assault weapons, bump stocks and high-capacity magazines in the U.S.
Following the lead of their children, parents from the community where 17 died in a Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have joined together to form Families vs Assault Rifles, a non-profit and political action committee founded to be a counterweight to the NRA. Jeff Kasky, the father of March For Our Lives' student activist Cameron Kasky, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that the group has yet to begin receiving donations but has already received commitments from "financial backers" to donate "multiples" of any money the committee receives.
“We are going to go up against NRA candidates in every meaningful race in the country,” Kasky told the newspaper.
The organization, according to its website, was created to "remove the NRA from our political system" and fight for gun-control policies by amending the National Firearms Act of 1934. The Super PAC registered with the state and federal governments on May 18 — the same day as a shooting that killed 10 at a high school in Santa Fe — and evokes March For Our Lives motto that people should "either change the law or change the lawmakers."
"We plan to do both," the website states.
Kasky could not be immediately reached for comment. Like his son, he has been a harsh critic of politicians who resist gun-control efforts, and has been especially pointed with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fl. The day after the Santa Fe shooting, the committee's Twitter account responded to a post about Rubio repeatedly offering prayers for shooting victims by asking if it was too soon to begin calling Rubio "little prayer bitch."
Kasky told the Sun Sentinel that the Super PAC will work to oust politicians who oppose the group's gun-control proposals or take money from the NRA. The Sun Sentinel reported that the committee was conceived by Matt Gohd, a Democratic fundraiser from California who was introduced to Kasky when he sought a partner in Parkland.
The creation of the Super PAC continues existing efforts by Parkland parents to become involved politically. Two parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ryan Petty, are running for the Broward County School Board. Three, including Petty, sit on a state commission created to review the shooting at their kids' school. Several have created their own non-profits to fund school safety measures and gun awareness, among other issues.
Comments