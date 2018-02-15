A father's grief stricken message to a community in mourning

More Videos

Anthony Rizzo comes home to Parkland

Attorneys representing store that sold gun to suspected school shooter talk to media

Israel reads names of the victims

BSO sheriff details official time line of events during Douglas school shooting

Cruz's defense attorney: He's a broken human being

Officer who arrested suspected school shooter talks about apprehension

'Nothing has been done': Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High School shooting

Vigil brings community together to grieve huge loss of life

Court hearing for suspect in Broward high school mass shooting

Portraits of the Douglas school shooting victims begin to emerge

Students recount mass shooting at Broward County school

Students recount mass shooting at Broward County school

Seventeen people were killed when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students said they heard the fire alarm go off and thought it was a drill. "We went outside," said student Manuel Barraza, "I heard gunshots. I thought it was firecrackers. But after I heard the last shot I was like oh, no." Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is in custody.

Student reporter interviews classmates hiding from gunman in Florida high school

David Hogg, a senior and student reporter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, recorded interviews with some of his classmates on February 14 as they were hiding from an active shooter in the school. Hogg told the Sun Sentinel, a newspaper he told Storyful he volunteers with, that he heard gunshots during a science class, followed by a fire alarm going off. After initially trying to run away, Hogg was gathered with other students in a classroom by a culinary instructor. While there, he interviewed fellow students about what was happening, and about their views on gun control.At least 17 people were killed in the attack. The suspect, a former student, was detained by police.

Trump to American children after Florida school shooting: You are never alone

President Donald Trump said he would make a trip to Parkland, Florida after the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. About four minutes into his address to the nation, he spoke directly to "America's children" telling them that those who felt scared and alone are "never alone" and that there are people who care about them. Trump encouraged those kids to ask for help.

Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school

Florida’s Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at least 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday, February 14. Police broke through door windows of classrooms to rescue and find students, as seen in these videos. The students were evacuated from the building, holding their arms in the air. The suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student at the school, was detained by police.

Trump announces plan to visit Parkland, FL after school shooting

President Donald Trump addressed the nation a day after the shooting that killed at least 17 at Majory Stoneman Douglas High. "Our entire nation, with one heavy heart, is praying for the victims and their families," Trump stated on Feb. 15, 2018. He also said he'd be visiting Parkland, Florida to meet with families and local officials.