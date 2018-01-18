More Videos

    Detectives are releasing video of a trio of carjackers who targeted an elderly woman in Lauderdale Lakes earlier this week.

Broward County

They tailed her into Walmart. Then waited until she was done shopping to steal her car.

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 18, 2018 10:44 PM

Three teens followed an elderly woman into a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart and then waited for her to return to her car in the parking lot and stole it, sheriff deputies said.

On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff's Office released video of the armed carjacking to help detectives identify the teens.

Video shows three young men tailing the unidentified woman as she walked into the store at 3001 N. State Road 7 on Jan. 15.

When she was done shopping, she walked toward her 2015 Toyota Corolla. The boys can been seen in the video emerging as she got close. One of the teens went in front of her and the other two went behind her.

“He quickly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the keys to the victim's brown 2015 Toyota Corolla,” BSO said in a news release.

The woman handed over her keys, BSO said.

The teens got in the car and quickly backed out, nearly knocking her over, the video showed.

All three were wearing dark blue knit caps, sandals with socks and athletic attire.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4229 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff

