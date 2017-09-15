Complaint seeks to preserve video, photos from nursing home where 8 died

More Videos 0:22 The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died Pause 1:07 Officials talk about what they saw at Hollywood nursing home 1:53 Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC 0:43 Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall 0:53 Aerial photos show damage done by Hurricane Irma in the lower Florida Keys 2:32 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue does wellness checks in the FLorida Keys after Hurricane Irma 2:01 House swallowed into the ground from Hurricane Irma captured by drone 0:41 Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74 1:38 Governor Rick Scott speaks to Monroe County officials 1:38 Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died Carmen Veroy’s 89-year-old parents, Libia and Gabriel Giraldo, survived the ordeal — but Veroy said she could not fathom the overheated conditions in the rehab center until her sister sent her a video of the hallway scene during a visit Tuesday night. Carmen Veroy’s 89-year-old parents, Libia and Gabriel Giraldo, survived the ordeal — but Veroy said she could not fathom the overheated conditions in the rehab center until her sister sent her a video of the hallway scene during a visit Tuesday night. The Veroy Family

Carmen Veroy’s 89-year-old parents, Libia and Gabriel Giraldo, survived the ordeal — but Veroy said she could not fathom the overheated conditions in the rehab center until her sister sent her a video of the hallway scene during a visit Tuesday night. The Veroy Family