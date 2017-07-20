A small plane lost power and landed on a levee in western Broward Thursday, July 20, 2017.
Broward County

July 20, 2017 10:42 PM

Small planes loses power, lands on levee in western Broward

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

A small plane lost power Thursday night and crash landed on a levee and rolled over in western Broward, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

The Cessna carried a female instructor and an 18-year-old male student, according to Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the fire rescue department.

Records show that the fixed wing single-engine plane is registered to Stone to Glass LLC in Lake Worth.

Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported that the plane was six miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport when it attempted to land on a road and skidded into the Everglades.

The station said no one was injured in the accident.

Earlier this month, there were two small plane crashes in Miami-Dade, both linked to Dean International Flight School in Miami.

Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff

