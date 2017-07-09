An argument between neighbors ends with a senior citizen fatally shot

An early evening argument between Lauderdale Lakes neighbors turned fatal for a 72-year-old when a three-time prison inmate joined the discussion, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
BSO says after Fort Lauderdale’s Antonio Grant jumped into a Wednesday evening dispute between his brother and Oscar Monroe, Grant shot Monroe and raced away from the apartment building Monroe lives in and owns at 3981 NW 30th Terr.
After Monroe died Wednesday, Grant met with detectives the next day. Deputies arrested Grant on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. He remains in Broward County Jail on $151,000 bond.
Grant’s a man of a few aliases, felonies and ages of record (38, according to some Broward court records, 44 according to other Broward court records, 40 according to the Florida Department of Corrections). He earned his first prison trip by committing first degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
After that five-year, five-month stretch ended in 2001, he didn’t return until a nine-month stint in 2007-08 for cocaine possession. He did five days short of two years from 2010-12 for coke possession with intent to sell.
The subject of the beef between Grant’s brother, who BSO did not identify, and Monroe was unstated.
Anyone with information on this homicide can call BSO Det. Val Perez at 954-321-4356.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
