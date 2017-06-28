A fifth-grade teacher’s act of revenge gets her three years in federal prison

Why would a fifth-grade teacher at Pompano Beach’s Cypress Elementary School call a violent drug gang leader about a police informant in his operation?
To get back at her philandering cop husband.
Porsha Session’s telephone tantrum in 2013 earned her three years in federal prison after she was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks for obstructing an official proceeding.
That’s closer to the sentencing guidelines of 15 to 21 months, which are based on the crime and Session’s lack of a criminal past, than the eight years the government wanted after her guilty plea.
In court documents, Session said her husband did duty both as a Lauderhill undercover detective and as someone else’s undercover lover. Once she saw an e-mail to her husband with detailed intelligence from the informant inside the close-knit Jamaican drug gang targeted by the multi-agency Lauderhill Investigation, she saw her chance to inflict pain on her husband. She borrowed a co-worker’s cell phone and called gang leader D.W.
D.W., suspicious, hung up on Session twice. Session called a third time, and D.W. listened to what she had to say. Then, she handed the phone back to her co-worker.
The government argued that the conifdential informant wasn’t bothered when another gang member accused him of being a “snitch,” but after Session ran her mouth, “the CI was terrified and in tears.”
He would be pulled out and moved to South Miami-Dade, where he’d die of a gunshot wound. It was ruled a suicide.
“The defendant obstructed an ongoing investigation of persons who had a history of violence who were engaged in drug dealing, gun smuggling, and home invasions. The defendant “outed” a CI who was not merely valuable, but irreplaceable,” the government argued. “The defendant committed the offense by illegally accessing private government emails and was persistent in her efforts to ruin the investigation. The defendant showed no regard for her fellow teacher whose phone she used and thereby got an innocent person unwittingly involved in her criminal activity and put that teacher potentially in harm’s way.”
