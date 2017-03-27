‘Toxic tush’ doctor sentenced to 10 years in prison

A transgender woman, who served more than a year in prison for injecting toxic materials — including Fix-a-Flat and superglue— into the rear-ends of several women in Miami-Dade, will once again be behind bars.
Oneal Ron Morris, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years probation, a Broward judge decided, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported.
Monday’s sentencing comes a month after Morris pleaded no contest to manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license, according to the Sun Sentinel.
Among those who attended the hearing: Juanita Nuby, whose 31-year-old niece Shatarka Nuby died during one of Morris’s procedures.
“There’s no closure,” she said at the hearing, which CBS4 attended. “Putting (Morris) in jail won’t bring her back. This is a court of man, all you can do is put her away and teach her a lesson.”
In 2013, Morris — whose case drew national attention after pictures of her own misshapen posterior surfaced — accepted a plea deal for one count of the illegal practice of healthcare.
Meanwhile, she faced several new charges in Broward.
On Monday, several woman told the judge they had gotten sick after Morris’ procedure, CBS4 reported.
“You gave us your word that the products you was using was A-1 products. And come to find out they were not,” said victim Kisha Jones, according to CBS4. “Maybe in the beginning, but greed really took over, because you was pocketing the money from every victim.”
William Lanphear, Morris’ defense lawyer, told the Sun Sentinel that he was against the 10-year sentence.
“All parties share the responsibilities and the blame for their own actions and the role they played,” he told the newspaper. “There was an assumption of risk obligation from the victims.”
Comments