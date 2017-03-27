‘Toxic tush’ doctor sentenced to 10 years in prison

2:19 MiamiCentral train station begins to take shape Pause

1:25 Trump goes to Mexico, doesn't ask them to pay for the wall

2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest

1:39 Police search for thieves who stole box truck

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

1:51 Stunning and removing non-native fish stocks in the Everglades

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

2:53 Ultra Music Festival Day 3

0:57 Governor Rick Scott attends Zika roundtable