Former Secret Service man pleads guilty to dark, secret relationships with minors

A former Secret Service agent once assigned to the White House pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges related to exchanging sexually explicit photos with minors in Florida, Texas and Missouri.
Lee Robert Moore, a 38-year-old Maryland resident, will be sentenced on one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and one count of attempting to transfer obscene materials to a minor. Moore pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in Fort Lauderdale.
The Department of Justice says until his arrest on Nov. 9, 2015, Moore worked in the Secret Service-Uniformed Division and was assigned to the White House.
In Moore’s guilty plea, he admits to using a profile on the social media app “Meet24.” That’s where he began a two-month chat relationship with a 14-year-old girl in which some electronic conversation turned sexual. Moore sent the girl sexually explicit images of himself.
But Moore really was chatting and sexting with Delaware State Police detectives and members of the Delaware Child Predator Task Force. After they arrested Moore, he admitted to trading sexually explicit images with a minor in Florida, a 17 year old in Missouri and a 14 year old in Texas.
Moore’s been fired from the Secret Service.
