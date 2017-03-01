Former Secret Service man pleads guilty to dark, secret relationships with minors

3:11 White House responds to father of slain Navy Seal Pause

1:36 Barbecue Bribery: Payoff for commissioner captured on undercover police video

1:22 Bat-wielding man tackled, arrested after threatening police

1:09 Days after face-eating attack, accused teen begs for forgiveness in interview with Dr. Phil

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call

0:08 Surveillance video shows Austin Harrouff in Duffy's restaurant before brutal attack

1:57 Did Florida overpay for private prison contract?

0:20 Police search for second suspect in shooting outside NW Miami-Dade store

1:26 Charles Kinsey discusses shooting after meeting with autistic man he cared for