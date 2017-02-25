Ali’s son questioned about his religion at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Muhammad Ali’s son and his mother, Khalilah, said they were detained at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and questioned about their religion, a family friend said.
Chris Mancini, a former federal prosecutor, said the Alis were returning from Monegro Bay, Jamaica, where they spoke about Black History. Ali, 44, is an American-born citizen with a valid, recently reissued passport, Mancini said. Court records show Ali has no criminal record.
Inspectors asked Ali if he was a Muslim at the primary inspection, Mancini said, and held him in secondary inspection for another hour before asking him again if he was a Muslim and “where he got his name from.”
“He was really shook up about this,” Mancini said. “He was like, ‘My God. What are they going to do to me?’”
His mother, Muhammad Ali’s second wife, showed the inspectors a photo of her and her ex-husband together and they excused her, Mancini said. Khalilah Ali carries it everywhere with her.
Eventually, security released Ali. He and his mother kept the incident quiet for weeks, until Khalilah brought it up to Mancini on Friday.
“I was like, ‘holy s---’,” he said. “That’s not right.”
He noted that the Ali family was detained mere days after President Donald Trump’s travel ban was temporarily blocked by a Seattle court.
